Local racer reacts to crash at Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, wins over Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Peak Ford, as Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Koch Industries Ford, crashes and flips behind them during the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – NASCAR driver Ryan Newman suffered serious injuries after a fiery crash in the Daytona 500.

In the final stretch of the race Monday, Newman was leading the pack until he was bumped from behind by another driver. Newman crashed into the wall and then another driver collided with the driver’s side of his vehicle, and his car ending up flipping upside down and bursting into flames.

NASCAR issued a statement saying Newman is in serious condition at the hospital but is expected to survive. 22News spoke with Adam Skowyra, a race car driver from Palmer, about the crash and the safety standards for NASCAR vehicles.

“Cars now are much safer nowadays. NASCAR and their sanctioning bodies do a great job making sure the cars are safe,” Skowyra said. “But unfortunately, where he got hit is the most vulnerable point of the chassis. He was in good hands, but unfortunately where he got hit was just a really bad spot.”

Skowyra told 22News he’s got to know Ryan Newman at race tracks in New England including the Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut.