Local Red Sox fans react to Alex Cora firing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Red Sox fans are upset over the firing of Red Sox Manager Alex Cora.

Cora has had strong fan support, since he led the Red Sox to a World Championship in 2018, in his first season as their manager.

22News spoke to one local fan who said he’ll miss Cora in this role.

“I’m gonna miss him. But every team has a little something they do to get the edge. And he just got caught,” David LaRosa expressed. “Houston got caught. I’m sure there’s a lot of other teams that are going to get caught.”

Although Alex Cora is no longer the manager, he could still face penalties from the MLB.

The MLB is also still investigating the Red Sox, and has not penalized them yet.

No word yet on who Cora’s replacement will be.