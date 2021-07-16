Local residents excited for Tokyo Olympics

(WWLP) – Opening ceremonies for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics are just one week away.

Athletes from around the world are arriving in Tokyo. The games are taking place in a bubble format, all athletes and media cannot leave their designated areas. This is because COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Tokyo.

In the U.S., residents are excited to watch the Olympics, especially because of the measures being taken in order to have them.

“How everybody comes together and what they are doing to do with everything going on right now and how they are going to run everything,” said Javier Cepeda and Joshua Saez. Personally, I like the gymnastics, I find it really interesting.”

There will be no fans at the opening ceremony, because of COVID restrictions. You can watch the games on NBC.