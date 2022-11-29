CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local soccer fans are celebrating following Team USA’s 1-0 victory over Iran to advance in the World Cup.

A watch party was held Tuesday afternoon at the Rumbleseat Bar & Grille in Chicopee to cheer on the U.S. Men’s National Soccer team.

Rumbleseat is a popular local bar for U.S. soccer fans, and considering the FIFA World Cup is the biggest soccer event going on in the world, dozens fans gathered for the occasion. 22News stopped by to get the crowd’s reaction of USA advancing in the World Cup

“Yeah, there’s a lot of political overtones in this game, we support the woman in Iran, all the youth in Iran, but we want to beat them on the soccer field and I’m just glad we did that, said .Jig Patel of Palmer.

Team USA will now face off against the Netherlands, Saturday at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The Rumbleseat will be holding another watch party for fans with doors opening at 8 a.m.