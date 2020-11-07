Local sports fans excited after news of Alex Cora’s return to Red Sox

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Former Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora is returning to the team.

This new move comes after Cora and the Sox mutually agreed to part ways when his role in the 2017 Astros sign-stealing scandal came to light. He led the Red Sox to a franchise-record 108 wins and a World Series title in his first year as Red Sox manager in 2018.

But the team missed the playoffs in 2019.

Fans like Springfield resident Yedi Waiters are hoping the Red Sox will find that original success under Cora once again.

Waiters told 22News, “I think they are a great team I think that we are going to be very successful next season I feel like we are going to be going to the playoffs I hope so, and hopefully, we get there.”

Cora’s new deal is a two-year contract that will run through the 2022 season with a 2-year club option for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.