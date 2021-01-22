Local sportswriter, fans remember Hall of Famer Hank Aaron’s legacy

(WWLP) – One of baseball’s best died this morning, Hall of Famer Hank Aaron died in his sleep at the age of 86.

Henry “Hank” Aaron was a record 25-time All-Star and is still baseball’s all-time leader in RBI’s and total bases. Off the field, Aaron was an activist for civil rights, having been a victim of racial inequalities.

22News spoke with ESPN.com writer and Northampton resident Howard Bryant who wrote a biography on Aaron and had the chance to speak with him just three weeks ago.

FILE – Hall of Famer Hank Aaron waves to the crowd during Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in Cooperstown, N.Y., in this Sunday, July 28, 2013, file photo. Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth but went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era, died early Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. He was 86. The Atlanta Braves said Aaron died peacefully in his sleep. No cause of death was given. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)



Atlanta Braves’ Hank Aaron (44) breaks Babe Ruth’s record for career home runs as he hits his 715th off Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Al Downing in the fourth inning of the game opener at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, Ga., April 8, 1974. (AP Photo)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 23: Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers is presented the Hank Aaron award by Joe Torre and Hank Aaron prior to Game Two of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park on October 23, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Matt Slocum-Pool/Getty Images)

Hall of Famer Hank Aaron speaks during the presentation of the 2015 Hank Aaron Award prior to Game Four of the 2015 World Series between the New York Mets and the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field on October 31, 2015 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Bryant said, “I called to wish him a Happy New Year and we were talking about the Georgia Senate races, the election and looking forward to his birthday on February 5. When you lose these people and you lose the institutional memory they don’t get replaced and I am fortunate that I had the time with him that I had.”

Aaron had many incredible plays in his career but his signature moment was, April 8, 1974, when his 715th career home run, passed the legendary Babe Ruth on the all-time list.

A moment fans still remember to this day.

“I was watching it I was nine years of age,” said Eric Martin. “I think it was Curt Gowdy calling it, it was a big deal, he hit the home run and you see it now with the clips guys are joyous running out on the field shaking his hand, it was just a great moment in time.”

Aaron played his career with The Brewers and The Braves.

The Brewers announced they will wear No. 44 on their jersey sleeves throughout the 2021 season as a tribute to Aaron.

