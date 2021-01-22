Local sportswriter, fans remember Hall of Famer Hank Aaron’s legacy

(WWLP) – One of baseball’s best died this morning, Hall of Famer Hank Aaron died in his sleep at the age of 86.
Henry “Hank” Aaron was a record 25-time All-Star and is still baseball’s all-time leader in RBI’s and total bases. Off the field, Aaron was an activist for civil rights, having been a victim of racial inequalities.
22News spoke with ESPN.com writer and Northampton resident Howard Bryant who wrote a biography on Aaron and had the chance to speak with him just three weeks ago.
Bryant said, “I called to wish him a Happy New Year and we were talking about the Georgia Senate races, the election and looking forward to his birthday on February 5. When you lose these people and you lose the institutional memory they don’t get replaced and I am fortunate that I had the time with him that I had.”
Aaron had many incredible plays in his career but his signature moment was, April 8, 1974, when his 715th career home run, passed the legendary Babe Ruth on the all-time list.
A moment fans still remember to this day.
“I was watching it I was nine years of age,” said Eric Martin. “I think it was Curt Gowdy calling it, it was a big deal, he hit the home run and you see it now with the clips guys are joyous running out on the field shaking his hand, it was just a great moment in time.”
Aaron played his career with The Brewers and The Braves.
The Brewers announced they will wear No. 44 on their jersey sleeves throughout the 2021 season as a tribute to Aaron.
Aaron was 86-years-old.