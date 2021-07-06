Local youth soccer teams headed to national competition in Colorado

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three youth elite soccer teams from western Massachusetts are gearing up to head to their national competition in Colorado.

The NEFC-West soccer club operates out of Roots Athletic Club in Westfield. The soccer teams are made up of girls ages 14 to 17 from all over western Massachusetts. Players told 22News that it’s taken months, a lot of sweat, and hard work to be able to compete at this level.

“We really worked hard as a team and I am really proud,” said Ryan Prystowski, of the NEFC NEFC ’06 Girls group.

Nina Cuccovia of the NEFC ’04 Girls group added, “I think it’s something that is a once in a lifetime thing for your team to do and I am really excited.”

The teams will kick off their first game this Thursday in Commerce City, Colorado.