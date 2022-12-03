SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – White Lion Brewing Company in Springfield hosted a watch party for the Golden Eagles division one state championship football game against St. John’s Prep Saturday afternoon at 12:30p.m.

The Golden Eagles cruised to the state championship going undefeated for another consecutive year against Western Massachusetts competition and scoring over 50 points per game. On a rainy Saturday afternoon some decided to stay back and root on the Central football team in Springfield.

“Springfield Central is kinda close to my house and I played basketball with some of the kids on the team so like I kinda know them through different kind of sports and it’s good to root for a team that from the same state and close to you,” said Anthony Arderlino, a Springfield Junior at Pope Francis Prep.

And for those who were unable to make it to Gillette Stadium Saturday, coming to the watch party was a fun way to support their friends and family associated with Springfield Central. Parents, fellow students, local families and others sat back at the brewery and enjoyed watching their high school team on TV.

“I mean I have some friends on the team I have some friends who go there I mean gotta rep for your own town I feel like. Go Central!” said Luke Costello, Springfield Sophomore at Pope Francis Prep.

St John’s Prep from Danvers ended up winning a 13-0 game, ending the Golden Eagles quest for a fourth consecutive division one state championship. Impressive stuff on the defensive side of the ball for St John’s shutting out a Springfield Central who averaged a 50 burger this season.