Longtime NASCAR Crew Chief Nick Harrison dies at 37

LOUDON, NH (WWLP) – NASCAR Xfinity Series team Kaulig Racing announced on Sunday morning their crew chief Nick Harrison has passed away at the age of 37.

Harrison was the crew chief for Justin Haley and finished 13th in the ROXOR 200 NASCAR Xfinity Race on Saturday afternoon.

The team issued a statement on their Twitter page on Sunday morning.

A statement from Kaulig Racing team owner, Matt Kaulig, and President, Chris Rice: pic.twitter.com/kTUoLJA88m — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) July 21, 2019

According to racing-reference.info, Harrison was from Columbia, NC. He was a crew chief in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

Harrison was currently working for Kaulig Racing this season.

Harrison was crew chief in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for 120 races where he had one top-five and five top 10 finishes. He won five races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and had 39 top-five and 83 top 10 finishes.

Harrison won a race in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with Austin Dillon in 2014.