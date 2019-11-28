Ludlow Lions take victory over Palmer Panthers

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – For 70 years, two Eastern Hampden County high school football teams have been facing off on Thanksgiving.

That rivalry continued ton Thursday.

The Ludlow Lions and Palmer Panthers battled it out in Ludlow this morning. Fans dressed in blue to support Palmer, and maroon for the Ludlow Lions.

Parents and teachers cheered on their respective teams, saying there’s no better way to start Thanksgiving Day.

“Out here supporting my students got a couple out there the quarterback is one of my students. Out here supporting them, the cheerleader’s everybody all part of it,” said Mark Augusto, a teacher at Ludlow High School.

“Very exciting to be here for him and the whole school. and he’s a senior this year so this is his last game,” said Deanna Boynton, a parent of a Palmer football player.

It was a lopsided victory for the Lions, who left the field with bragging rights this Thanksgiving. Final score: Ludlow 41, Palmer 8.