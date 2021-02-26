MA lawmakers file sports betting bill for bars and restaurants

(WWLP) – Two local legislators are proposing to legalize sports betting at bars and restaurants.

State Senator Adam Gomez and State Representative Orlando Ramos filed the bill. If passed, it would allow patrons to wager professional sports at local bars and restaurants. The bill would legalize sports wagers at casinos and professional sports stadiums as well.

Previous bills limited sports betting to casinos, horse racing tracks, and on mobile devices. Bars and restaurants would also receive 5 percent of the revenue from wagers.

“Considering the fact that they’ve been struggling throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I wanted to make sure we include smaller businesses to be able to benefit from this new industry,” Ramos told 22News.

A portion of the revenue would also be allocated to the municipality the wager is placed in.