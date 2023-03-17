DES MOINES, Iowa (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns beat the Colgate Raiders at their own game.

The second-seeded Longhorns started the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament 8-for-10 from 3-point range and held off the pesky Patriot League champs 81-61 Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena.

The 15th-seeded Raiders came into the game as the country’s best 3-point shooting team, hitting more than 40% of their long-range shots, but it was Texas who made it rain. The Longhorns finished the game 13-for-23 from 3-point range to run away with the win.

“It was a great team win for our guys and put this game on our defense,” Longhorns head coach Rodney Terry said. “I was proud of the guys and what they were able to do today.”

Texas’ Sir’Jabari Rice and Colgate’s Tucker Richardson battle for a loose ball during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Texas guard Marcus Carr (5) drives up court past Colgate guard Braeden Smith, left, in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Texas guard Sir’Jabari Rice celebrates at the end of a first-round college basketball game against Colgate in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Texas forward Dylan Disu (1) is fouled by Colgate forward Jeff Woodward (55) while driving to the basket in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Texas’ Timmy Allen knocks the ball from Colgate’s Tucker Richardson during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Colgate’s Tucker Richardson tries to get past Texas’ Sir’Jabari Rice during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Colgate’s Jeff Woodward goes after a loose ball with Texas’ Timmy Allen and Brock Cunningham during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Colgate’s Braeden Smith drives past Texas’ Marcus Carr during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Texas head coach Rodney Terry reacts during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Texas guard Marcus Carr, left, drives to the basket past Colgate guard Tucker Richardson (15) in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Colgate’s Keegan Records shoots past Texas’ Dylan Disu during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Colgate guard Tucker Richardson (15) fights for a loose ball with Texas guard Sir’Jabari Rice, right, in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Texas guard Marcus Carr, center, passes between Colgate forward Keegan Records, left, and guard Oliver Lynch-Daniels, right, in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Colgate’s Tucker Richardson drives during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Texas guard Sir’Jabari Rice, right, grabs a rebound over Colgate guard Oliver Lynch-Daniels (33) in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Colgate’s Braeden Smith drives by Texas’ Christian Bishop during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Texas forward Dillon Mitchell (23) is fouled by Colgate forward Keegan Records, right, in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Texas’ Timmy Allen knocks the ball from Colgate’s Ryan Moffatt during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Texas’ Timmy Allen and Colgate’s Keegan Records go after a loose ball during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Colgate forward Jeff Woodward drives to the basket past Texas forward Brock Cunningham (30) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Colgate head coach Matt Langel watches from the bench in the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Texas in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Texas forward Christian Bishop, rear, blocks a shot by Colgate guard Oliver Lynch-Daniels (33) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Colgate forward Ryan Moffatt (4) shoots over Texas forward Timmy Allen, left, in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Colgate guard Oliver Lynch-Daniels (33) drives up court past Texas forward Christian Bishop (32) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Colgate guard Braeden Smith, left, drives to the basket past Texas forward Christian Bishop (32) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Colgate forward Ryan Moffatt shoots over Texas forward Christian Bishop, left, in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Texas guard Tyrese Hunter, left, fights for a loose ball with Colgate guard Braeden Smith in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Texas’s Marcus Carr tries to get past Colgate’s Jeff Woodward during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Colgate’s Oliver Lynch-Daniels and Texas’s Arterio Morris go after a loose ball during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Texas’s Dylan Disu and Colgate’s Keegan Records battle for a loose ball during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Colgate shot 3-for-15 from 3-point range, one of the Raiders’ worst performances of the season from there. Terry said perimeter defense was paramount because he felt the Raiders wouldn’t be able to get much else against them offensively.

“We knew coming into the game that they could beat us with 3s, but we knew it would be hard for them to beat us with 2s,” Terry said. “They worked the paint a little bit, and we were willing to live with that. We did a great job getting back in transition and taking away their 3-point shots away.”

Jabari Rice led Texas off the bench once again with 23 points, including a 7-for-10 performance from 3-point range. Marcus Carr and Dylan Disu each scored 17 points and Tyrese Hunter had 10 points. Disu also pulled down nine rebounds and Timmy Allen had five assists.

Texas led by as much as 17 in the first half, but the Raiders methodically chipped away at the lead with a strong inside presence, something they aren’t exactly known for. With 5:17 left in the half, Colgate started feeding center Jeff Woodward in the post. He scored four points as part of a 12-2 flurry to cut the Longhorns’ lead to 37-30 with 1:39 left.

“We weren’t talking them lightly at all, we had the ultimate respect for them and wanted to get out to a good start,” Carr said. “We didn’t want them to have a whole bunch of confidence early, and they’re such a good shooting team we didn’t want them to have early good looks. We were locked into the game plan.”

The Longhorns extended their lead to 17, 64-47, with 12:01 left in the second half, but Colgate wouldn’t go away and cut the lead to 66-57 after an Oliver Lynch-Daniels jumper. Texas then plunged the dagger into the Raiders with an 11-0 run from the 5:30 mark to when Disu hit a short jumper with 1:38 left to put the Longhorns up 79-59.

It’s March Madness after all, and a lot of times at neutral sites, the casual fans gravitate toward the underdogs. Outside of the burnt orange-clad contingent at Wells Fargo Arena, the fans were really pulling for the Raiders. Rice likes it that way, though.

“I’ve always been a competitor so I love it when people are against us or hyped for their team,” Rice said. “It fuels us, and we play good in big games. We limited the distractions and just played basketball.”

Texas advances to the second round on Saturday and will play either Penn State or Texas A&M.