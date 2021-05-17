Masks no longer required for youth sports starting Tuesday

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning Tuesday, children do not need to wear a mask while playing sports outdoors.

This goes for all children 18 and under. Also beginning Tuesday, children no longer need a mask at school recess either.

But, parents say their child should have never been wearing one in the first place.

South Hadley resident Shelley Shorette told 22News, “That should never have even been a requirement in the first place because they are outside and it really hurts me to see kids running around outside with a mask over their face. But to be able to interact and not be so worried about germs and getting sick it shouldn’t be on their priority list of concern.”

On May 29, all other youth and amateur sports restrictions will be lifted, and on the same day children will not need to wear masks at summer camps.