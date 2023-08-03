CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sports betting is legal here in the state, and its a first for the 2023 NFL season.

The NFL returned Thursday evening with its preseason opener, ‘Hall of Fame Game’ in Ohio. Thursday night the Cleveland Browns took on the New York Jets in the first preseason matchup, and betting on a full season of NFL football games will be a first for Baystaters this year.

Sports betting was given the green light back in January, and for Pats fans, the Patriots first preseason game will be next Thursday, August 10, and air right here on 22News