WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Three players and one coach from the Massachusetts Pirates have been indefinitely suspended from the Indoor Football League (IFL) after they jumped into the crowd during a game in Arizona.
The game occurred Sunday night in Pheonix, Arizona. Late into the game, players Leon O’Neal, Chris Ingram, Charles Williams and Coach Patrick Pass jumped into the crowd. All three players and the coach have been indefinitely suspended for their actions and will be fined.
Coach Patrick Pass is a former New England Patriots running back that played with the team between 2000 and 2006 and again in 2009. He is a three time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots as well. He became the head coach for the Massachusetts Pirates in 2012.
“Under zero circumstance can you ever go beyond the wall and into the stands,” said Commissioner Todd Tryon. “This is a one-time incident that does not reflect what the IFL stands for. We are a family friendly league that offers great sports entertainment, and we will continue to build on that moving forward. What was a very exciting game was marred by the actions of a few. These actions will never be tolerated and are being fully dealt with.”
The game was eventually continued and the Pirates lost to the Arizona Rattlers, 43 to 52. The Massachusetts Pirates play home games in Worcester at the DCU Center.
The team’s Founder and Co-owner Jawad Yatim sent the following statement on the incident:
“First and foremost we do not condone the behavior and the events that occurred Sunday between our organization, the Rattlers and their fan base. I want to sincerely apologize on behalf of the Pirates to all those affected and we want to thank the great fans of Arizona for their continued support of the league. It’s always a hostile and great atmosphere at the Footprint Center and we’ve formed a nice rivalry between the two organizations, there’s certainly mutual respect between us and you never want to see things get carried away in that manner.
We don’t preach that type of behavior and try to emphasize the importance of balancing a passionate competitiveness while keeping things between the whistles and on the field. In saying that however, I do not want a single incident to summarize the character of the players and staff involved. For us who know these guys personally, we know what great human beings they are. They’ve been nothing but stand up citizens for us here while with the Pirates and I can’t and won’t ignore that. There was certainly a massive lapse of judgement but their stories and journeys are not over and they can always lean on us for assistance, we don’t turn our back on family.
The league and our organization have dealt out punishments for Sunday’s incident and we’ve made it very clear to our players and staff how unacceptable that behavior is, even if provoked. We have to be above it all and will be. We look forward to many great moments between the Pirates and the Rattlers and yet again thank you to the city of Phoenix and the state of Arizona for their continued passion for the game. Believe it or not your opponents appreciate it, even in the form of Boos.”