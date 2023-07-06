WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Three players and one coach from the Massachusetts Pirates have been indefinitely suspended from the Indoor Football League (IFL) after they jumped into the crowd during a game in Arizona.

The game occurred Sunday night in Pheonix, Arizona. Late into the game, players Leon O’Neal, Chris Ingram, Charles Williams and Coach Patrick Pass jumped into the crowd. All three players and the coach have been indefinitely suspended for their actions and will be fined.

Coach Patrick Pass is a former New England Patriots running back that played with the team between 2000 and 2006 and again in 2009. He is a three time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots as well. He became the head coach for the Massachusetts Pirates in 2012.

“Under zero circumstance can you ever go beyond the wall and into the stands,” said Commissioner Todd Tryon. “This is a one-time incident that does not reflect what the IFL stands for. We are a family friendly league that offers great sports entertainment, and we will continue to build on that moving forward. What was a very exciting game was marred by the actions of a few. These actions will never be tolerated and are being fully dealt with.”

The game was eventually continued and the Pirates lost to the Arizona Rattlers, 43 to 52. The Massachusetts Pirates play home games in Worcester at the DCU Center.

The team’s Founder and Co-owner Jawad Yatim sent the following statement on the incident: