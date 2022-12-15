SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sports betting was signed into law in Massachusetts this past summer, and since then, Casinos around the state have been working to complete applications for the gaming commission.

The State’s Gaming Commission is hosting meetings regarding applications all week. On Wednesday the commission has planned to discuss MGM Springfield’s application, but that conversation has been delayed.

Instead, Wednesday’s meeting was occupied with a topic, intended to wrap up on Tuesday. The commission listened to a final discussion and presentation from Caesars Entertainment, an American hotel, and casino entertainment company as they campaign to affiliate with Encore Boston Harbor.

Encore has already been awarded a Category 1 sports Wagering License. The discussion lasted all of Wednesday and during which, scrutinized Caesar’s operations with other markets in the country.

That conversation is still ongoing as the Commission did not cast a vote. The delay has tabled the MGM Springfield discussion, which will involve the local casino’s application for a Category 1 Sports Wagering License.

Followed by a discussion regarding BetMGM’s application for a Category 3 Sports Wagering License tethered to MGM Springfield.

These licenses are split into 3 different categories:

Category 1 is for land-based casinos

Category 2 for the state’s horse racetrack facilities

Category 3 is for fully online sportsbooks.

The gaming commission only set aside two more days, Monday and Tuesday of next week for the rest of the topics. The commission has indicated they might need to expand the schedule now that it’s running behind.