SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Visitors to the MassMutual Center for Friday and Saturday night’s Springfield Thunderbirds games will find the teams skating on pink ice.

The Pink in the Rink game this Saturday will serve as a fundraiser for the Rays of Hope Foundation and to help increase awareness in the Baystate Health Foundations battle against breast cancer. After the game, jerseys will be auctioned and proceeds will directly benefit the Rays of Hope Foundation.

“Pink is our favorite color all year round because breast cancer doesn’t just happen in November when everyone is thinking about awareness. So we’re really thankful for our friends at the Springfield Thunderbirds,” said Director Kathy Tobin of the Baystate Health Foundation.

Saturday will mark the seventh year since the Baystate Health Foundation began collaborating with the Thunderbirds on behalf of breast cancer awareness with the Pink in the Rink game.