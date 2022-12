SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission will meet Wednesday to discuss MGM Springfield’s application for an in-person sports betting license as well as BetMGM’s application for an online sports betting license.

The commission was supposed to vote on MGM’s application last week. Commissioners were unhappy that MGM’s application arrived late and that certain portions of MGM’s in-person application referenced information that was only written in the BetMGM application.