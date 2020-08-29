MIAA fall guidelines include significant changes to some sports

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The MIAA COVID-19 task force released final guidelines for fall sports.

Cross country, field hockey, golf, gymnastics, soccer, swimming, and volleyball all received modifications for the upcoming season.

All student-athletes will get their temperature taken before walking onto the field or court this fall. Athletes must also limit contact with each other and wear a mask.

Soccer is one sport that will look much different this year. Games will now be played in four quarters and intentionally heading the ball is a violation. Players could also be penalized for touching an opponent.

Matt Mosher, head coach for Chicopee Comp’s girls’ soccer team told 22News, “It’s going to be a whole new learning curve for us as coaches, the players, the refs. I just hope that it doesn’t completely change the way that soccer is played this year. So we are going to have to teach different tactics and how to defend.”

Another sport that has major changes this year is football. The state deemed it to high risk. So local football fields will be empty this fall.

However, football may be saved this year. The MIAA made two fall seasons – fall I and fall II. If a school district votes to not play during fall if they can push their season to fall II which would start in February.

This goes for both football and any other fall sport.