Mike Christopher, Jr wins Budweiser Open Modified 75 at the Sunoco World Series of Racing at Thompson

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – Mike Christopher, Jr won the Budweiser Open Modified 75. It was his first win in a tour type modified and the first with racing for Tommy Baldwin, Jr. as he took the lead from Chase Dowling with 10 laps to go.

Christopher, Jr along with some of the cars in the field came in and took tires on the pit stop at lap 35. Christopher, Jr and the Tommy Baldwin Racing team took two right-side tires and swapped the left front and left rear tire.

Chase Dowling came through from fourth on the restart to take the lead. Two more cautions would come out as Todd Owen had engine trouble on lap 42 and another caution came out on lap 51 when Josh Zentek spun and hit the wall. The final caution came out on lap 53 for a multiple car incident in turn four. Christopher, Jr would move to second on the restart as he passed Keith Rocco. Christopher, Jr would head into turn one and passed Dowling on the inside with 10 to go and win Budweiser Open Modified 75 and $5,000.

Chase Dowling finished in second and Keith Rocco finished in third.

Christopher, Jr felt great to perform well for Tommy Baldwin, Jr.

“He expects nothing less. That’s what I get out of it. He brings the best of the best equipment. The best guys on the pit wall. He brings the best and expects the best. I can’t put that all on me. You need a fast car to win races,” Christopher, Jr said.

Tommy Baldwin, Jr told 22News what it meant to win the race on Saturday night.

“This is the first time the 7NY has ever won at Thompson. That’s pretty cool. I’ve wanted to win here since my dad passed away since I started two years ago. We sure had our chances but tonight we close it off,” Baldwin said.