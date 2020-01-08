MLB investigating Red Sox sign-stealing allegations

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora listens to a question during the Major League Baseball winter meetings Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP/AP) – The MLB is investigating allegations of the Red Sox illegally using video replay to steal signs from opposing teams during their 2018 World Series championship season.

The claims were made Tuesday in a report by The Athletic.

Three anonymous sources claim some players visited the replay room during regular-season games to get information on sign sequences.

“The Commissioner made clear in a September 15, 2017 memorandum to clubs how seriously he would take any future violation of the regulations regarding use of electronic equipment or the inappropriate use of the video replay room. Given these allegations. MLB will commence an investigation into this matter.” The league said in a statement Tuesday.

One Red Sox fan said sign stealing is something that’s been happening in baseball for a long time.

“It’s been going on for 100 years it’s nothing new. I think it’s just another attempt to make a Massachusetts team look bad.” – Bart Lawlor,

The Red Sox said they will cooperate with MLB’s investigation into the allegations and released their own statement.

“We were recently made aware of allegations suggesting the inappropriate use of our video replay room,” the team said in a statement. “We take these allegations seriously and will fully cooperate with MLB as they investigate the matter.”