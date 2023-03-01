SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The sports betting craze sweeping Massachusetts will reach new intensity come March 10th thanks to the internet.

We’re officially days away from the launch of mobile sports gambling in the Commonwealth, which promises to send participation numbers through the roof. The question now, will Massachusetts follow the trend?

This is March. Can you feel the madness, The mobile-betting madness? Digital wagers are live on your phone starting March 10.

“I think its a good thing. Cause I’m always on the move so I’d rather do it on my phone than go to the casino” said Jeffery Roman of Springfield.

The rules are pretty much the same. You must be 21 years old and the same exclusions apply, including the ban on in-state college teams unless they’re playing in a tournament featuring more than four teams.

The move to mobile betting is exciting for some, but those that are worried about the addictive nature of sports wagers say this brings us into a whole new territory. In states that allow both, most mobile markets account for more than 70% of wagers placed. States that added mobile after in-person, typically see huge spikes in players but not everyone is convinced.

Shamal Redd told 22News, “Gambling is horrible. It’s built for you to lose. Now its’ easy access. Were ready for quick stuff instant gratification fast. But it’s not for you to be successful. It’s meant to take the money out your pocket.”

If you think you may have a gambling problem there are resources, like voluntary self exclusion and the state’s hotline at 1-800-327-5050. The Voluntary Self-Exclusion program which will bar you from entering gaming establishments or using mobile platforms. You can sign up online, by phone or in-person at MGM Springfield.