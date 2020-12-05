Monadnock Speedway releases 2021 schedule

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP)- Monadnock Speedway released their 2021 schedule of events on Thursday.

There will be an open practice for all divisions including touring series on Saturday, April 24 from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

The 2021 Spring Dash Season Opener will take place on Friday, April 30, through Sunday, May 2. There will be a practice for all divisions that will be competing on that weekend on Friday, April 30 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

On Saturday, May 1, the Tri Track Open Modified Series will race 100 laps as the NHSTRA Modifieds, EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series, Mini Stocks, Pure Stocks, Classic Lites, and the Young Guns will also be in action.

Racing will begin at 5:00 p.m. On Sunday, May 2, the Granite State Pro Stocks Series will race 100 laps as the NHSTRA Modifieds, Late Model Sportsman, Street Stocks, NELCAR Legends, and The Enduro Series, 4-Cylinder and the V6/V8 classes will also be apart of the program. Racing will begin at 2:00 p.m.

On Saturday, May 8 it will be Pack The Stands Night with a special general admission price of $5.00. The divisions that will be racing that night will be the Street Stocks, Late Model Sportsman, Mini Stocks, Pure Stocks, and a Six Shooters Tri-Series event.

Racing will begin at 6:00 p.m. On Saturday, May 22, it will be the Dean Smith Memorial Race for The Ring Late Model Sportsman 52 lap event as the NHSTRA Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, Pure Stocks, and the Young Guns will be part of the race program. Racing will begin at 6:00 p.m.

The ISMA Supermodifieds will make a return to the southern New Hampshire quarter-mile oval on Saturday, June 26 for a 75 lap race. Racing will begin at 5:00 p.m. The rain date for the event will be on Sunday, June 27 at 2:00 p.m.

On Saturday, July 3, it will be the NHSTRA Modified Quest for The Cup Twin 35’s along with the Street Stocks, Late Model Sportsman, Mini Stocks, Pure Stocks, Young Guns, and the EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series along with a Fireworks Display. Racing will begin at 5:00 p.m.

On Sunday, July 4 for the first time since 2003, the American Canadian Tour Late Models will make a return to Monadnock for the Independence Day 150. The Pro All Star Series Super Late Models and Modifieds will make their first-ever appearance at the quarter-mile oval. Details regarding this event will be announced at a later date.

The NHSTRA Battle of The Belt 50 lap Mini Stock race will take place on Saturday, July 10. Monadnock will have their summer break on Saturday, July 17. The Iron Mike Memorial for the NEMA Midgets and NEMA Lites will take place on July 24. There will be a special Wednesday night race on Wednesday night, July 28.

The Tri Track Open Modified Series will make a return on Saturday, August 14 along with the NHSTRA Modifieds, Late Model Sportsman, Mini Stocks, Pure Stocks and the Young Guns. The NELCAR Legends will make a return to Monadnock on Saturday, August 21. The NHSTRA Battle of the Belt Street Stock Championship race will take place on Saturday, August 28 as they will race 50 laps.

The Granite State Pro Stock Series will make a return on Labor Day Weekend on Saturday, September 4. The Paul Roach Memorial Pro 4 Modified event will also take place along with the NHSTRA Modifieds, Late Model Sportsman, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, and the Young Guns will also be apart of the program. The Granite State Mini Cups will be coming to Monadnock on Saturday, September 11.

The Super Saturday Championship Event will take place on Saturday, September 18 will a special start time of 2:00 p.m. as the NHSTRA Modifieds will have their Quest for the Cup Twin 35’s along with the Late Model Sportsman, Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, Pure Stocks, Young Guns, The Enduro Series, Spectator Races, and the kids Big Wheel races, The rain date for this event will be held on Sunday, September 19 at 2:00 p.m.

The Mudbog Mudslinger Series will make a return to Monadnock once a month from May through October.

The Tri Track Open Modified Series will race at Monadnock twice in 2021.