Montague’s Michelle Leh racing in Street Stocks this season at Monadnock

MONTAGUE, Mass (WWLP) – Montague’s Michelle Leh is racing this season in the Street Stocks at Monadnock.

She told 22News that she has had some unlucky events. Leh and her family, before the season started, decided to race in the Street Stocks. Two weeks before practice, she convinced her family to race another year and they went out to start the car and the throw bearing and clutch blew.

Michelle Leh. (Photo Credit: Chip Cormie)

They had to fix that right off the bat as her and her father work on the race car together. They took the transmission out and parts in the transmission were broke. Leh was also trying to finish college at the same time. They went to practice and right as they were getting the car on the scales, the throw out bearing to the clutch blew. They brought the car back for another practice and one of the shocks on the car blew.

“It’s been quite the roller coaster trying to get all these parts fixed,” said Leh.

Leh told 22News that working with her dad on the race car is awesome, “It’s been awesome. I know my parents like it more than me because they always tell me, ‘well at least we know where you are on Saturday nights and most of the time during the week,’ because that’s when I work on the car,” said Leh with a laugh.

“It has become a whole family sport. My grandparents come down when we’re working on the car. Two years ago I got into a really bad accident and other racers would come to our house and help us out and for my mom’s birthday, we spent the day tearing apart my race car so we can fix it,” said Leh.

“It’s awesome and I learn so much. My parent’s stipulation has been you want work done on the car, you have to be out there. I have learned so much and it is so valuable to me. I can take that with me anywhere,” said Leh.

This season Monadnock Speedway, along with four other tracks that include Lee USA Speedway, Star Speedway, Claremont Motorsports Park, and Hudson Speedway, are all running the same rules package with a lot of the divisions.

Leh told 22News that she thinks it’s pretty awesome just have to have everyone get together and collectively have the same rules all across the board so that when people come from different tracks there is not an advantage and it allows more flexibility where if you can’t run on a certain night on Saturday, you can race on Friday or Sunday.

Leh’s goals for the rest of the season are to keep the car in one piece and she hopes luck will be on her side where she can get a podium finish.

“This will probably be one of my last seasons competing because as life moves on. You don’t have time for race cars and you have to get a house and all that good stuff. Hopefully, we will be able to finish on a positive note,” said Leh.

Monadnock Speedway will be back in action this Saturday night.