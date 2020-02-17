Mookie Betts bids farewell to the Red Sox in video on Social Media

Boston Red Sox’s Mookie Betts hits a sacrifice fly that scored Rafael Devers during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in Boston, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

(WWLP) – Former Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts posted a tribute to his nine-year career in Boston to his social media on Monday.

Boston, thank you for an amazing 9 years.



Los Angeles, it’s showtime! pic.twitter.com/A6W5PAdqU3 — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) February 17, 2020

Betts posted the video which shows highlights of his time in Boston as well as highlights of other Boston Sports teams and of Los Angeles sports teams including Kobe Bryant. Betts says the following words in the video:

“Nine years. Man, you were great to me Boston. The way you welcomed me in like family. The bonds that will last a lifetime and the banner that will hang forever. My family and I thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Over the years I’ve realized we’re all a part of something bigger.. than one person or one city. While the jersey will change, the mindset will not. From one title town to another, Los Angeles, it’s showtime.”

The baseball player posted the video to his Twitter and Instagram. #Mookie is trending on Twitter in response to his farewell.