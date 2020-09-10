Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
Coronavirus Facts
Investigative
Crime
Your Local Election Headquarters
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
‘Enter at your own risk’: Police group launches anti-defunding campaign in Austin
Top Stories
Trump adds 20 names to Supreme Court candidates – including three senators
Air quality readings more than double ‘very unhealthy’ range in parts of California, Oregon
Video
Michigan woman sets record for fastest known time on Pictured Rocks Lakeshore Trail
Los Angeles walks back trick-or-treating ban
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Honoring The Graduates
Photos: Essential Workers
Sports
The Big Game
New England Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Morey Hershgordon and Rosie Langello break down the Patriots day in Foxboro
Video
Top Stories
Chiefs nix headdresses, face paint to start NFL season
Top Stories
Will the Chiefs and Texans kneel to kick off the NFL season?
Patriots in full game prep mode on Wednesday before first game
Video
What to expect when the NFL kicks off its 2020-2021 season on Thursday
Video
Ryan Shazier announces official retirement from football
Community
Destination New England
Love Your Pet
Calendar
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Destination New England
Contact Us
Top Stories
Help local cancer patients at the Rays of Hope Virtual Challenge
Video
Top Stories
30th annual Puerto Rican Parade goes virtual
Video
Top Stories
Custody complications created by COVID-19
Video
Cancer Survivorship 101: The importance of staying in touch with your primary care physician
Video
Understanding the airline industry’s pricing practices to get the best ticket price
Video
Tips on preventing “maskne”
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
Search
Search
Search
Morey Hershgordon and Rosie Langello break down the Patriots day in Foxboro
Sports
by: Yianni Kourakis
Posted:
Sep 10, 2020 / 06:37 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 10, 2020 / 06:37 AM EDT
Morey Hershgordon and Rosie Langello break down the Patriots day in Foxboro
Trending Stories
Forecast Discussion
Video
Sale of MassMutual retirement business includes 2,000 employees
Video
Latest COVID-19 map: Monson listed as high-risk zone for COVID-19 spread
Video
Nationwide effort to free all inmates and detainees from custody underway
Video
Ten residents from Springfield arrested by Wilbraham Police
The Big Game
NFL Football, Big Game Bound return Thursday
Project G.O.A.T: Painted goats aim to bring awareness about human trafficking ahead of Super Bowl
Video
NFL, TV partners navigating pandemic and future rights deals
NFL is now betting big on once-taboo gambling industry
Tampa host committee, NFL pushing forward with plans for memorable 2021 Super Bowl experience
Video
More The Big Game
New England Patriots on Twitter
Tweets by 22NewsStormTeam
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video