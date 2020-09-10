Morey Hershgordon and Rosie Langello break down the Patriots day in Foxboro

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs fans who file into Arrowhead stadium Thursday for a masked and socially distanced start to the NFL season won't be wearing headdresses or face paint amid a nationwide push for racial justice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The move by the reigning Super Bowl champions has pleased Native Americans as a good first step, but frustrated some of the 17,000 fans who will be in the stands as the team becomes the first to take the field in front of a crowd — albeit a smaller than normal one — during the coronavirus pandemic. Enforcing the new restrictions also comes as the team tries to require masks, which has proven challenging at some public practices.