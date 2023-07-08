SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) — The annual Motocross Southwick National is back and folks were flocking to the Wick 338 on Saturday. This shared passion for motocross is what brings the tens of thousands to the Southwick Motocross National.

Year after year this race brings in both fans and competitors from all over the world. The off-roading motorcycle event is a crowd-pleaser held at a legendary course; the Wick 338. This course is the oldest sand track on the motocross circuit and is widely known to be quite challenging.

Former competitor Justin Rando from Connecticut recalled his time riding telling 22News, “This will make or break the champion, this track is brutal.”

22News caught up with a mother cheering on her son, as he hits a milestone in his motocross career.

“I’m going to start crying, my son, it’s his first pro-national race. He has been riding for 12 years.

We love motocross, and we love the nationals. We love everything about it,” expressed Brenda Daniele from New York.

Among the many athletes competing are nine local competitors who are racing against top riders from all over the world.

“I think it’s pretty cool, we’re in a small town, Southwick, you’d never know this was here, but it’s just getting bigger and bigger,” expressed New Hampshire resident, Jaxen Cole.

The highly anticipated Southwick National is the sixth round of the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship with the SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Final scheduled for September.