SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame has announced the date of the 2024 Enshrinement Ceremony for the next class of inductees.

The Class of 2024 Enshrinement Ceremony will occur at Symphony Hall in Springfield on Saturday, August 17. Enshrinement weekend will begin on Friday at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut with the Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala.

The full list of nominees for the Class of 2024 will be announced on Thursday, December 21 at 3:00 p.m. during “NBA Today” on ESPN. The final Class of 2024 will be announced on Friday, February 16 during the NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis.