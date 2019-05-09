NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler at Stafford postponed to Saturday

The 48th annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler at Stafford Motor Speedway has been rescheduled to this Saturday, May 11. The track announced the postponement on Thursday.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will race 200 laps as they are scheduled to go off at 4:45 p.m. The Stafford Motor Speedway NASCAR Whelen All American Series five divisions will race on Saturday beginning at 1:15 p.m.

On Saturday, the pit gates will open at 7:30 a.m. with practice going off at 10:30 a.m. with the grandstands opening at the same time. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will have practice at 12:35 p.m.

Stafford Motor Speedway kicked off their 2019 season last Saturday. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour last raced on April 7 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park as Justin Bonsignore became the third different race winner on the tour this season.