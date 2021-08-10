NASCAR Cup Series Odds: Larson Still Tops Odds Board After Win at WGI

Kyle Larson has been on fire with eight Top-2 finishes in his last 12 races, and remains at the top of the board NASCAR Championship odds board at +250. Chase Elliott, the 2020 Cup Series champ, is next at +500 NASCAR odds.

(COVERS.com) – NASCAR betting odds are back in focus with the Cup Series back in action following a three-week hiatus.

NASCAR Championship odds had a clear No. 1 favorite prior to the midsummer break, and Kyle Larson’s lead has only further grown as he picked up right where he left off in the first post-break race.

Despite his dominance, Larson is only tied for the overall points lead — and the defending champ hot is hot on their tail. Here are the latest odds to win the NASCAR Cup Series.

NASCAR Cup Series odds

Driver Odds to win NASCAR Cup Series Kyle Larson +250 Chase Elliott +500 Kyle Busch +650 Martin Truex Jr. +700 Denny Hamlin +750 Joey Logano +1,000 Kevin Harvick +1,200 Alex Bowman +1,200 William Byron +1,200 Brad Keselowski +1,400 Ryan Blaney +1,800 Kurt Busch +2,500 Christopher Bell +3,000 Aric Almirola +3,500 Tyler Reddick +5,000 Austin Dillon +8,000 Matt DiBenedetto +10,000 Bubba Wallace +10,000 Ross Chastain +15,000 Chris Buescher +15,000 Daniel Suarez +15,000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15,000 Michael McDowell +15,000 Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of August 9, 2021.

NASCAR Cup Series favorites

No driver has been hotter than Kyle Larson and his NASCAR championship odds (+250) reflect that. After finishing in the Top 2 in six of eight races (three wins), Larson hit a “slump” with consecutive results outside the Top 15 a seventh-place finish heading into the break. However, Larson got right back up to his old ways in winning at Watkins Glen last weekend — his fifth overall win of the year.

The 2020 champ, Chase Elliott, remains one of the better bets to win, currently sitting at +500 odds. Elliot’s dominance over the past two months is topped only by Larson, with the defending champ notching Top-7 results in nine of the past 13 races (two wins) — including a second-place result in last week’s Go Bowling at the Glen.

Kyle Busch snapped a four-race streak of Top 3 finishes with a DNF at the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, but he rebounding by coming out of the break with a fourth-place result at Watkins Glen, still sits fourth in the Cup Series standings (779 points), and is third on the odds board (+650).

Martin Truex Jr. (+700) had a stretch in March-April that saw him win three of eight races outright, then he hit a little rough patch, but seems to be bouncing back with three Top-10 finishes in his last four races — including third place at Atlanta and third last weekend.

Meanwhile, Cup Series co-leader Denny Hamlin rounds out the Top 5 at +750. Hamlin anomalously leads the overall season despite not having won a race yet on the campaign. While he’s consistently posted Top-5 finishes, books are clearly counting on him to eventually yield to one (or more) of the more prolific drivers on the circuit this year.

How to bet on NASCAR futures odds

The most popular way to bet NASCAR futures is by simply picking the winner of the NASCAR Cup Series which is awarded at the end of the NASCAR playoffs. The champion is crowned via a points system based on the final race results of each driver.

With a field of more than 40 drivers, NASCAR Cup Series Championship odds can pay out very well even if you wager on favorites. For bettors that want to increase their chances of winning, some sportsbooks even offer NASCAR futures odds on finishing in the Top 3 at the end of the Cup Series.

For more information on NASCAR betting check out our How to Bet NASCAR page.