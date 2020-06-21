NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour to kickoff 2020 Sunday at Jennerstown

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP)- Tri-Track Open Modified Series officials announced on Wednesday have announced the race for Saturday July 4 has now been moved to Sunday July 5. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will have a race on Saturday, July 4 at White Mountain Motorsports Park putting fans and teams in a tough position.

The Tri-Track Open Modified Series officials decided it was best to have the race on Sunday, July 5 where fans and teams can attend both races that weekend.

“We realize the schedule complexities that are going to occur during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we look forward to working with all race tracks and teams to ensure we maximize our shortened race season,” Wayne Darling, Managing Partner of the Tri Track Open Modified Series, said in a news release.

The program will begin at 2:00 p.m. The NHSTRA Modifieds along with the Late Model Sportsman, Street Stocks, Mini Stocks and the EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series have been added to the program. The speedway will have an open practice from noon until 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 4. A full detailed schedule for the event will be announced in the future.