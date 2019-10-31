Nats beat Astros 6-2 to win first World Series

Breaking News
HOUSTON (AP) —  Howie Kendrick and Anthony Rendon homered in the seventh inning as the Washington Nationals overcame a two-run deficit and rocked the Houston Astros 6-2 Wednesday night in Game 7 to claim the first World Series title in franchise history.

With all eyes on Max Scherzer and his remarkable recovery following an injection, the Nationals embraced their shot in a Series where the road team won every game. Even more against the odds: Juan Soto and Washington rallied from behind to win five elimination games this postseason.

Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and the Nats brought the first World Series championship to the nation’s capital since Walter Johnson delivered the crown for the Senators in 1924.

