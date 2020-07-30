NBA season to begin Thursday night in Orlando

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After spending two weeks quarantined and playing exhibition games the NBA regular season will resume Thursday night in the “bubble.” That is ESPN’s Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.

Twenty-two NBA teams will pick up the rest of the season starting Thursday night. The league will resume the season with seeding games that will determine their spots for the playoffs. The league is expected to end sometime around mid-October.

So far it seems the leagues ‘bubble’ plan seems to be working. On Wednesday, the league announced that since July 20 none of the 344 players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Hoops fan Danny Stone told 22News he hopes the league can finish the season without any major outbreaks and he’s hoping the Celtics come back strong, “They’re in a bubble so everyone seems to be safe and taking it seriously. Celtics chances look good so hopefully we come back strong and the young legs can take us to victory.”

The NBA has worked to transform the happiest place on Earth into the safest place for their players by transforming Disney’s hotel ballroom’s into basketball courts. Safety protocols include no fans, daily testing and social distancing on the bench.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is not ruling out putting everything on hold if there is an outbreak of cases.