NBA suspends season after Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus

(WWLP) The NBA has suspended its season until further notice after a player preliminary tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday.

The NBA broke the news following Wednesday night’s game when the test results of a Utah Jazz player came back positive for the coronavirus. According to ESPN, the player is Rudy Gobert.

Gobert’s test result was reported shortly before the tip-off of the game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena, resulting in the cancellation of the game.

He was not in the arena, NBA officials said.

