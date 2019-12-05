NC State defeats Wisconsin in ACC/Big Ten challenge

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 13: Markell Johnson #11 of the NC State Wolfpack reacts after a play against the Clemson Tigers during their game in the second round of the 2019 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 13, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — NC State won their leg of their annual ACC/Big Ten, defeating Wisconsin 69-54.

Jericole Hellems paced the Wolfpack tonight with 23 points and was red-hot from the perimeter, sinking 4-6 from three.

Guards Markell Johnson (12 points) and CJ Bryce (11 points) were the only other Wolfpack scorers in double figures.

The win moves NC State to 6-2 on the season, with each win coming at home.

Wisconsin defeated NC State last season in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

NC State will take on ACC foe Wake Forest on Saturday at 2 p.m.