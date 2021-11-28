NEN Roundtable: Are the Pats the best team in the league or AFC?

(WPRI) – Morey Hershgordon, Andy Gresh, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley discuss the big topics before kickoff. Is it fair to assume Mac Jones can repeat Tom Brady’s statistics from 2001?
To watch more segments from the show, click here.
by: Rosie LangelloPosted: / Updated:
(WPRI) – Morey Hershgordon, Andy Gresh, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley discuss the big topics before kickoff. Is it fair to assume Mac Jones can repeat Tom Brady’s statistics from 2001?
To watch more segments from the show, click here.