NEN XTRA: Bentley could be the guy to fill Hightower’s gap

The 2020 season for New England is starting off with major turnover in their roster — we all know that coming in. The real question is how Bill Belichick and the staff is going to fill those gaps and still out out a winning product on the field.

One major spot to fill is the linebacker position, specifically the leadership role of Dont’a Hightower, who opted out.

Well, look no further than third-year linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley. Today, Bentley said he was ready to take on a new role for this team in any way he can to help the team.