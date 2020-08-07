NEN XTRA: Bentley could be the guy to fill Hightower’s gap

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

The 2020 season for New England is starting off with major turnover in their roster — we all know that coming in. The real question is how Bill Belichick and the staff is going to fill those gaps and still out out a winning product on the field.

One major spot to fill is the linebacker position, specifically the leadership role of Dont’a Hightower, who opted out.

Well, look no further than third-year linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley. Today, Bentley said he was ready to take on a new role for this team in any way he can to help the team.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

The Big Game

More The Big Game

New England Patriots on Twitter

Donate Today