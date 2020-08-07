NEN Xtra: Offensive Line Preview

The New England Patriots’ offensive line was projected to be one of the more solid areas of their lineup, but that all changed when projected right tackle, Marcus Cannon, decided to opt out of of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

New England guard Najee Toran, a member of the practice squad last year, also decided he would not play this year. This now leaves New England with a question mark at the right tackle position and a lack of depth and experience within their offensive line.

Check out the video for a breakdown of who the Patriots will have to work with this season.