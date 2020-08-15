New Brockton Gamecocks football team ordered to quarantine

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Coffee County School System was notified that a student that had not been on campus at New Brockton High School for multiple days has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth.

Under the guidance and public health directives of the Alabama Department of Public Health, all students on the football team at NewBrockton High School have been ordered to quarantine based upon potential exposure to the student that tested positive for COVID-19.

The Coffee County School System is not aware of additional students that have tested positive for COVID-19.