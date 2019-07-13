New England Mutiny soccer team defeats Long Island Rough Riders

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The women’s soccer team, New England Mutiny, went head to head with the Long Island Rough Riders.

Friday night’s semi-final game kicked off at Lusitano Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Mutiny secured the semi-final spot after their 3-to-0 win against Lancaster Inferno last weekend.

22News spoke with a captain and player of the team who said, their tight bond got them this far in the season, and they hope the success of their league and the NWSL will inspire younger generations.

Kate Howarth, forward captain for Mutiny told 22News, “I think it’s a good platform they have right now and they’re able to change the outcome for kids growing up and what they’re going to do and what the opportunities that these kids now coming up are going to have.”

Charlotte Maurer of Mutiny told 22News, “To come this far with these girls, we’ve created a really tight bond both on and off the field.”

The New England Mutiny secured another 3-0 win against Long Island. They’ll host a match on Sunday against Lanc Inferno.