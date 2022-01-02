New England Nation social media blitz: Did the Patriots read the press clippings too early?

(WPRI) — The New England Nation crew is always taking your questions online via Twitter and Facebook. We want to air your questions on New England Nation every week. Don’t forget to hashtag #NEN.
To watch more segments from the show, click here.
by: Rosie LangelloPosted: / Updated:
(WPRI) — The New England Nation crew is always taking your questions online via Twitter and Facebook. We want to air your questions on New England Nation every week. Don’t forget to hashtag #NEN.
To watch more segments from the show, click here.