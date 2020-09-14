Cam Newton rushes for 2 TDs as Patriots beat Dolphins

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates his rushing touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Cam Newton didn’t waste too much time getting himself acquainted with the end zone at Gillette Stadium.

With just a couple of minutes gone by in the second quarter, Newton took the snap on a first and goal from the four yard line and ran right across the goal line to give the Pats a 7-0 lead.

The Dolphins added a field goal later in the second, then kicker Nick Folk missed a 45-yard field goal right before the half, with the Pats up 7-3.

Cam then struck again, running it in for 11 yards with 10 minutes to go in the third, extending the lead to 14-3.

The Dolphins answered that score with one of their own as Jordan Howard punched it in from one yard out. They decided to go for two and Ryan Fitzpatrick was able to run it in, making it a 14-11 game.

The Patriots added to their lead when Sony Michel scored on a one yard run with about 5:30 left in the game.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson then sealed the victory for the Patriots when he picked off Fitzpatrick in the end zone just after the two minute warning, giving Newton and the rest of the team their first win on the season, 21-11.

