History in the making: Fans in for legendary showdown between Brady, Belichick

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The 1-2 New England Patriots will welcome Tom Brady back inside Gillette Stadium on Sunday for one of the most anticipated and historic games in NFL history.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the defending Super Bowl Champions and coming off a 10-point loss to the Los Angeles Rams, while the Patriots fell to the New Orleans Saints last week.

Brady spent 20 seasons as the Patriots quarterback, winning six Super Bowl rings with head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft.

He’s also beaten every team in the league except for the Patriots heading into Sunday’s game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m.

Below are some notes and quotes to get you ready for Sunday’s game:

Notes

Patriots RB James White was placed on IR with a hip injury

Buccaneers TE and former Patriot Rob Gronkowski was absent from practice this week after he was injured in last week’s game

Another former Patriot, WR Antonio Brown, is expected to play Sunday after being lifted off the Bucs’ Reserve/COVID-19 list

Quotes

Brady on claims made in Seth Wickersham’s new book: “All those things are super personal. We had a great relationship. I think everything was handled the right way.”

Brady on Mac Jones: “I haven’t seen him much at all.”

Belichick on his relationship with Brady: “I think it’s good. It’s always been good.”

Belichick on Brady’s career: “He’s talking about playing till 50 … if anyone can do it, he probably can.”

Jones on staying focused: “I think just coming to work every day and kind of just blocking out the noise and focusing on what you have to focus on.”

Jones on watching Brady growing up: “I watched a lot of NFL football and college football growing up, so just watching teams that were good, like the Patriots, obviously, learning a lot from all the quarterbacks I got to see on TV.”