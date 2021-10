CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - October in the Pioneer Valley is one of peoples' favorite months; the changeover to bright fall foliage becomes more apparent and afternoons go from warm, to nice and brisk.

Now on average, October's high temperatures start off in the upper 60s and by the end of the month temperatures finish off in the upper 50s. Morning low temperatures in the beginning of October start off in the mid 40s but by time the month is over, the area can expect to see temperatures on average in the upper 30s.