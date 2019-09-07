NEN Inside the Locker Room: Duron Harmon with Ruthie Polinsky

New England Nation

by: Yianni Kourakis

Posted: / Updated:

Ruthie Polinsky goes 1 on1 with Patriots safety Duron Harmon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Patriots info, NFL Standings, and team coverage on Patriots.com »

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

The Big Game

More The Big Game

New England Patriots on Twitter