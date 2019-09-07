Skip to content
NEN Inside the Locker Room: Duron Harmon with Ruthie Polinsky
New England Nation
by: Yianni Kourakis
Posted:
Sep 7, 2019 / 03:48 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 7, 2019 / 03:48 PM EDT
Ruthie Polinsky goes 1 on1 with Patriots safety Duron Harmon.
More Patriots info, NFL Standings, and team coverage on Patriots.com »
