by: Sam Knox
Posted: Jan 1, 2023 / 12:00 PM EST
Updated: Jan 1, 2023 / 12:00 PM EST
(WPRI) – New England Nation host Morey Hershgordon and analyst Andy Gresh discuss the the three keys to the game for the Patriots to pull out a win and keep their playoff hopes alive.
