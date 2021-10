(WPRI) – Morey Hershgordon, Andy Gresh, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley discuss the big topics before kickoff. Do the Patriots honor Tom Brady? Should they? What will reception be like from the fans? And what is the pinnacle moment for the Brady/Belichick duo?

Our crew gives their take on those topics and so much more.

To watch more segments from the show, click here.