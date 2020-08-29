NEN Xtra – Who will be New England’s Kicker?

Up until Monday, Justin Rohrwasser was getting the reps at the kicker position. But then, veteran Nick Folk re-signed with the Patriots. Now, the two of them will battle for the quarterback position. Folk has been in the league since 2007 where he had stops in Dallas, New York, and Tampa Bay before arriving in New England. It was unsure if he would sign again with the Patriots, but on Monday he made his decision and was back on the practice field.

Rohrwasser is the rookie out of Marshall. He’s been showing promise in practice, but now, he has some competition.