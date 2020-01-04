NFL Wild Card games: When and where to watch them

(WWLP) -It will be a tough road to Miami for Super Bowl LIV for the four teams playing in the Wild Card games this weekend.

Since the current 12-team playoff format was introduced in 1990, teams seeded Nos. 3-6 have reached the Super Bowl only 12 times and none since the 2012 Ravens.

Meanwhile, teams with a first-round bye have reached the Super Bowl 46 times in that span. Only two No. 3 seeds, seven No. 4s, one No. 5 and two No. 6s have advanced which could be bad news for the Patriots who are seeded at number 3.

22News Anchor Taylor Knight will be at the Patriots vs. Titans game Saturday night at Gillette Stadium starting at 8:15 p.m. Follow her on twitter for live updates and tune in to 22News at 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. for a full report.

Here is where and when you can watch Saturday’s Wild Card games:

Saturday (all times EST)

Buffalo at Houston, 4:35 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Tennessee at New England, 8:15 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday (all times EST)

Minnesota at New Orleans, 1:05 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Philadelphia, 4:40 p.m. (NBC)

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)