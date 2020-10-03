Patriots QB Cam Newton tests positive for coronavirus, ESPN reports

(NEXSTAR) – Patriots starting Quarterback Cam Newton will miss Sunday’s game after testing positive for the Coronavirus.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report that Newton would miss Sunday’s game against Kansas City. He now reports that the team is awaiting guidance from the NFL on how to proceed with travel plans.
After a relatively healthy start to the season, COVID-19 has begun to impact NFL players ahead of Week 4. Earlier this week, positive test results on the Tennessee Titans forced the first coronavirus postponement of the season.